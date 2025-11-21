Daawat-e-Kapoor: Good food, big emotions and an iconic family under one roof in Dining with the Kapoors

Netflix’s 'Dining with the Kapoors is not a typical celebrity special. There are no staged confessionals, no over-produced dramatic pauses, and no attempt to sell a glossy version of stardom. Instead, the one-hour documentary brings one of Bollywood’s most famous families together at the lunch table — just as they are.

From jokes and teasing to warm memories and emotional tributes, the special celebrates the legacy of Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary, not through speeches, but through shared stories and shared food.

Created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, the film follows a relaxed, fly-on-the-wall style. The camera moves around quietly as the Kapoor khandaan settles into a family meal — an environment that, for them, has long been synonymous with bonding. The atmosphere is familiar to anyone who has sat through a big family lunch: people speaking over each other, laughing, reminiscing, arguing a little, and pulling each other’s leg with love.

The cast list looks like a festival lineup of Kapoor royalty. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda all appear, among others. It is a generational gathering — elders and youngsters sharing the same space, with the stories flowing as easily as the food.

Also Read | Kapoor family reunites for Dining With The Kapoors: release date out

One of the charms of the special is how casual it feels. There is no host prompting questions, no “tell us about your journey” narration. Instead, the family digs into old memories — some emotional, some funny — as archival photos and video clips fuse into the flow of conversation.

For Hindi cinema lovers, watching the Kapoor legacy unfold in such an intimate setting is like opening a family album that, until now, only the industry had access to.

But the internet, as expected, had mixed feelings. Many viewers loved the warmth, the nostalgia and the honest peek into one of Bollywood’s most influential families.

“I found it so beautiful. The bonding shines through. Must watch for Hindi film fans (sic),” one viewer posted.

Others joked about how sitting with extended family on camera would be their personal nightmare, “If they told me my extended family was coming over to be recorded while we eat, I would faint right there (sic).”

Some were more critical, calling the special self-congratulatory or lacking the spark one expects from a family with such a powerful film legacy. A few viewers also wondered why certain family members — including the late Shashi Kapoor — were not more prominently referenced.

There was also curiosity around Alia Bhatt’s absence, a question answered by the makers, who said she had prior shooting commitments.

Still, whether one finds the special heartwarming or indulgent, Dining with the Kapoors achieves something real: it brings the idea of a Bollywood dynasty back to a human scale. These are people who have shaped decades of Indian cinema, but at this table, they are simply family — laughing, remembering and eating together.