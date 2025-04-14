Daayra: Kareen Kapoor Khan shares pics, teams up with Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bollywood-South collab

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared exclusive preparation pictures for her upcoming film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his work in South Indian cinema, as Bollywood increasingly collaborates with regional talent to reach wider audiences.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Apr 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Daayra: Kareen Kapoor Khan shares pics, teams up with Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bollywood-South collab
Daayra: Kareen Kapoor Khan shares pics, teams up with Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bollywood-South collab(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareen Kapoor Khan shared exclusive pictures of her preparation for the upcoming movie, Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam actor who directed L2: Empuraan, is also starring in the movie.

Meghna, the daughter of veteran actress Rakhee and legendary poet-writer Gulzar, earlier directed powerful movies like Raazi with Alia Bhatt and Talvar with Irrfan. Daayra will be her next after Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read | Chhaava OTT release date: When and Where to watch, plot, cast

As an actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his Bollywood debut in Aiyyaa. The 2012 movie also starred Rani Mukerji. He recently acted in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

“I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, Meghna Gulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this,” Kareena wrote while sharing her pictures with her director and co-actor.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in Swarovski-studded Vivienne Westwood gown

Fans reacted to Kareen’a pics.

“Prithiviraj is good for this role so perfect now most people watch this because of him,” reacted one fan.

Another commented, “You really are emerging and evolving as an artist btw, I watched Buckingham Murders on Netflix and thought the film was good and you did a phenomenal job.”

“Prithvi is the Saif Ali Khan of Kannada cinema! Versatile actor smart sensible savvy sassy n a certain mischievous glint in his eyes always,” posted another.

Bollywood’s collab with South India

The trend of Bollywood actors and filmmakers working with South Indian cinema is growing fast. The goal is to reach a bigger audience across India.

Movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam have become hugely successful. Bollywood is now partnering with South talents to explore new markets.

Also Read | Bollywood film that earned just ₹65 lakh destroys ₹3,500 crore upcoming IPO

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a big example of this trend. He worked with South director Atlee and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone joined hands with Telugu director Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD. Ranveer Singh is working with Tamil director S. Shankar for Velpari.

Salman Khan teamed up with Tamil director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, backed by Atlee’s production house.

Bollywood producer Karan Johar supported South director Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. Devara: Part 1 had Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDaayra: Kareen Kapoor Khan shares pics, teams up with Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bollywood-South collab
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.