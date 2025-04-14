Daayra: Kareen Kapoor Khan shares pics, teams up with Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bollywood-South collab

Kareen Kapoor Khan shared exclusive pictures of her preparation for the upcoming movie, Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam actor who directed L2: Empuraan, is also starring in the movie.

Meghna, the daughter of veteran actress Rakhee and legendary poet-writer Gulzar, earlier directed powerful movies like Raazi with Alia Bhatt and Talvar with Irrfan. Daayra will be her next after Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

As an actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his Bollywood debut in Aiyyaa. The 2012 movie also starred Rani Mukerji. He recently acted in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

“I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, Meghna Gulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this,” Kareena wrote while sharing her pictures with her director and co-actor.

Fans reacted to Kareen’a pics.

“Prithiviraj is good for this role so perfect now most people watch this because of him,” reacted one fan.

Another commented, “You really are emerging and evolving as an artist btw, I watched Buckingham Murders on Netflix and thought the film was good and you did a phenomenal job.”

“Prithvi is the Saif Ali Khan of Kannada cinema! Versatile actor smart sensible savvy sassy n a certain mischievous glint in his eyes always,” posted another.

Bollywood’s collab with South India The trend of Bollywood actors and filmmakers working with South Indian cinema is growing fast. The goal is to reach a bigger audience across India.

Movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam have become hugely successful. Bollywood is now partnering with South talents to explore new markets.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a big example of this trend. He worked with South director Atlee and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone joined hands with Telugu director Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD. Ranveer Singh is working with Tamil director S. Shankar for Velpari.

Salman Khan teamed up with Tamil director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, backed by Atlee’s production house.