Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan refused to touch Om Puri's feet: ‘Why eat up everyone’s role?'

Abhinav Kashyap made his directorial debut with Dabangg, starring Salman Khan. His last release was Besharam.

Sneha Biswas
Published20 Oct 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Om Puri and Salman Khan in a scene from Dabangg.
Om Puri and Salman Khan in a scene from Dabangg.(YouTube)

Dabangg director and Anurag Kashyap's brother, Abhinav Kashyap, continues to make controversial statements against Salman Khan. The two worked together in Dabangg, which marked Abhinav Kashyap's directorial debut. However, despite the success of Dabangg, the director didn't return for the next instalments of the franchise.

Dabangg director alleges Salman Khan refused to touch Om Puri's feet

In the latest, Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Salman Khan refused to touch the late actor Om Puri's feet in a scene. He claimed that the scene was rewritten as per Khan's demand.

In the film, Om Puri played a supporting role as a senior cop.

Kashyap claimed that Khan was required to seek Puri's blessing in a scene. However, the superstar refused. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, he director said, “He (Salman Khan) said he wouldn’t bow to Om Puri, no matter what.”

He also claimed that Om Puri confront Khan about the incident. Abhinav Kashyap claimed, "Om Puri told him, ‘Why do you act this way? Allah has given you everything, why do you eat up everyone else’s role?’”

He added that Khan was rude towards the senior actor, by saying, "If you don’t want to do it, then leave the film.”

Kashyap also said that Puri continued to work in the film out of respect for the director.

Salman khan ruined Mahie Gill's career?

The director also accused Khan of making significant cuts in the film before its release. He said that scenes of actor Mahie Gill, who played the role of Nirmala, were chopped.

"They treated her unfairly and ruined her career,” Kashyap accused Salman Khan of ruining Gill's career.

The director said that Dabangg was initially two hours and 45 minutes long. Later, it came down to two hours and 20 minutes after the cuts. "The edits hurt the balance of the story,” he added.

When Abhinav Kashyap called Salman Khan ‘criminal’

Salman Khan will be next seen in the upcoming action film, Battle of Galwan. Talking about it, Kashyap previously attacked the actor and called him a ‘criminal.’ In an interview with the same portal, he questioned Khan's credibility to play a soldier in the upcoming film.

While Salman Khan has been busy hosting Bigg Boss 19 during the weekend, he also indirectly responded to claims made by Kashyap.

