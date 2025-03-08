Dabba Cartel OTT: On Women’s Day, Shibani Akhtar shares how Shabana Azmi came onboard, ‘She didn’t have a choice’

Shibani Akhtar, the creator behind the gripping new crime drama 'Dabba Cartel,' recently opened up about the creative journey, the challenges, and the triumphs of bringing the highly anticipated series to life. She also shared how the actor and her mother-in-law, Shabana Azmi, came onboard with the project.

"Shabana didn't really have much of a choice," Shivani said. She said her conversation with Shabana last five minuted.

"We did give her a rough idea of what we were doing but it was already decided that she had to do it, there was no choice" Shibani told news agency ANI.

Shibani said, "When I came up with the idea of the show, before it even developed into a full-blown concept, I knew that I wanted Shabana Azmi to be in it and lead it for sure. There was no choice..."

Earlier, in an interview with the Hindu, Shibani shared that Shabana wasn’t even listening to her pitch when she first spoke to her about playing a significant part in the show.

“I don’t think she even listened to the pitch when I was talking to her. I really don’t think she was listening. It was a zoom call and it was a five minute conversation. I think she knew it was happening because during the lockdown, I had told Javed uncle and Shabana that I was working on this," shibani was quoted as saying.

Shibani also recalled that when she first shared it with screenwriter Javed, who is her father-in-law, he suggested that they cast Shabana in the show.

“Javed uncle suggested that Shabana be a part of the cast. I don’t think he had any inclination that she was already someone that we wanted,” she said and added that Shabana was keen to be a part of it too. “I think before the phone call, she had already made up her mind that she wanted do it.”

About Dabba Cartel In a world where crime often plays out in the shadows, 'Dabba Cartel' brings a refreshing twist by placing its focus on five middle-class women whose ordinary lives are turned upside down when their dabba business unwittingly becomes entangled with a dangerous drug cartel.

With an ensemble cast that includes powerhouse performers like Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others, the series premiering on Netflix promises to captivate viewers with its deep storytelling and powerful performances.