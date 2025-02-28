Dabba Cartel now streaming online: Shabana Azmi and Jyotika's latest web series released on Friday. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the web series also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta and Lillete Dubey.

Dabba Cartel summary Dabba Cartel narrates the story of five middle-class women who launch their dabba service in Mumbai. While it may look like a simple start-up idea, it gradually transforms into a secret drug empire.

As their business takes off, so do the dangers. From police officers to rivals from the underworld, the ladies face many challenges. Will they stay ahead of the game in this business, outsmarting the law and enemies or they will end up regretting their dangerous decision? Only time will tell.

The show also features Gajraj Rao and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in key roles.

Where to watch Dabba Cartel The show is currently streaming on Netflix, available for viewers to enjoy on their smartphones, laptops, tablets and smart TVs.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel is written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher. It is produced by Excel Entertainment, and created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

Talking about the show, previously Shibani Akhtar had shared what the audience can expect from her show. In a press note, she said, "With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women, and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of."