Daddy Yankee named 2026 Person of the Year: Net worth, cars, houses and assets of the reggaeton star

Puerto Rican music star Daddy Yankee has been named the Latin Recording Academy's 2026 Person of the Year, recognising his role in taking reggaeton to audiences around the world and his work supporting communities in Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee honoured with the 2026 Person of the Year award The honour was announced by the Latin Recording Academy in April, with the tribute gala held in Las Vegas on 11 November during Latin Grammy Week. The singer, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, was recognised for a career spanning nearly three decades, as well as his humanitarian efforts.

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The recognition has also brought renewed attention to the wealth he built through music, touring, business ventures and brand partnerships. While estimates of his net worth vary, reports on assets listed during his divorce proceedings have offered a glimpse into the scale of his property and possessions.

What is Daddy Yankee's net Worth? There is no publicly confirmed or audited figure for Daddy Yankee's personal net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimated his fortune at around $150 million in an update published in September 2026.

However, other reports have quoted lower figures, including estimates of $40 million and $100 million in earlier years. These are estimates, not verified financial statements, so the exact value of his wealth remains unclear.

One major part of his financial history is the sale of key parts of his music catalogue to music company Concord in 2024. The deal covered publishing and master recording rights to songs released between 2002 and 2019, including hits such as Gasolina, Con Calma and Despacito. It also included certain rights to his name, image and likeness.

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Concord did not publicly announce the price. However, Music Week reported that a catalogue acquisition linked to the deal was valued at $217.3 million in a report by bond rating agency KBRA.

This figure should not be treated as the amount Daddy Yankee personally received. It refers to the reported value of the catalogue transaction, not his take-home earnings or current net worth.

Daddy Yankee's cars, jewellery and other assets A report by Puerto Rican news outlet NotiCel in May 2025 gave details of an asset inventory prepared during the financial dispute between Daddy Yankee and his former wife, Mireddys González.

The inventory reportedly placed the value of their overall fortune at around $200 million. It listed seven motor vehicles, including a Bentley Bentayga, a Porsche and a 1976 Volkswagen Beetle, along with other vehicles and off-road models.

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The list also included a yacht valued at around $5.2 million and another boat estimated to be worth $600,000. The inventory reportedly placed the value of concert memorabilia and items from his tours at around $25 million.

Jewellery was another major part of the reported assets. The inventory listed 72 pieces, with an estimated value of $12.1 million. These included 25 watches from luxury brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe and Breitling. A rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus was reportedly valued at more than $625,000.

These figures come from reporting on the financial inventory connected to the couple's divorce proceedings. They should not be read as a confirmed list of assets owned solely by Daddy Yankee.

How many houses and properties does he own? The same inventory reportedly listed 46 properties across Puerto Rico and Florida. These were spread across locations including San Juan, Bayamón, Carolina, Río Grande, Luquillo, Cataño and other areas.

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The highest-valued property on the list was a residence in Florida, estimated at $4.2 million. The report did not provide a complete breakdown of the size, location and current ownership status of every property.

One of Daddy Yankee's homes in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, also attracted attention in 2021 when he partnered with Airbnb to offer fans the chance to stay there. The colourful property had a swimming pool, a volleyball court and a pool table decorated with the Puerto Rican flag. The limited stays were offered for $85 per night.

The singer has also spoken about his love of collecting shoes. In a 2023 interview with Complex, he revealed that he had bought a separate house to store his large collection of footwear and clothes.

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Daddy Yankee's endorsements and business ventures Daddy Yankee's earnings have not come only from music. Over the years, he has worked with major brands, including Pepsi and Reebok.

In 2005, Reebok signed a multi-year partnership with the singer. The deal included a signature collection of footwear, clothing and accessories called DY. He also appeared in the brand's global I Am What I Am advertising campaign.

He also worked with Pepsi on advertising campaigns in Latin America. A 2005 report by The Washington Post covered his endorsement agreement with PepsiCo International, while a 2006 report by Diario Libre said he was chosen as the face of the brand's campaigns in Latin America for the rest of that year.

His business interests have included his record company, El Cartel Records, and other ventures linked to his music and public image. He has also invested in sports. The Latin Recording Academy has highlighted his investment in Puerto Rico's baseball team Cangrejeros de Santurce and an NBA Basketball School in the territory.

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Daddy Yankee's wealth is therefore linked to several sources, including music rights, touring, brand partnerships, property and business interests. However, the figures available publicly remain estimates, and the reported asset inventory does not establish his exact personal net worth.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.