'Daddy's girl' Priyanka Chopra shares adorable post for Nick Jonas: ‘Will always be my husband's girl because…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt message for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, expressing her love and gratitude for him. Posting on Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, “I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer.”
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had described herself as a “daddy’s girl”. She even had a tattoo on her wrist that read “Daddy’s little girl”, written in her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s handwriting.
The post quickly drew attention, with fans calling the couple one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment world.
Recently, Nick Jonas left Priyanka blushing after praising her look from the title and teaser launch event of Varanasi. Priyanka wore an ivory lehenga with gold jewellery and a braid, giving what many described as Princess Jasmine vibes. Nick went “gaga” over her appearance, calling her “breathtaking” and once again referring to her as his “desi girl”.
Priyanka and Nick confirmed their relationship after getting engaged in July 2018. They married in a grand celebration at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018, with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
Priyanka has several major releases ahead. She will appear in The Bluff, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers, alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film is expected to release in 2026. She also has Citadel Season 2 in progress with co-star Richard Madden.
Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. Although the plot has not been revealed, the teaser has sparked speculation about a possible time-travel theme. The film is slated for release on Sankranti 2027.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.