'Daddy's girl' Priyanka Chopra shares adorable post for Nick Jonas: ‘Will always be my husband's girl because…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt message for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, expressing her love and gratitude for him. Posting on Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, “I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had described herself as a “daddy’s girl”. She even had a tattoo on her wrist that read “Daddy’s little girl”, written in her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s handwriting.

The post quickly drew attention, with fans calling the couple one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment world.

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka “breathtaking” and his “Desi Girl” Recently, Nick Jonas left Priyanka blushing after praising her look from the title and teaser launch event of Varanasi. Priyanka wore an ivory lehenga with gold jewellery and a braid, giving what many described as Princess Jasmine vibes. Nick went “gaga” over her appearance, calling her “breathtaking” and once again referring to her as his “desi girl”.

Their relationship timeline Priyanka and Nick confirmed their relationship after getting engaged in July 2018. They married in a grand celebration at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018, with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects Priyanka has several major releases ahead. She will appear in The Bluff, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers, alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film is expected to release in 2026. She also has Citadel Season 2 in progress with co-star Richard Madden.

