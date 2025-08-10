Dad-to-be Pete Davidson shares the first movie he wants his baby to see

Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Comedian and soon-to-be dad Pete Davidson is already thinking about a sweet way to connect with his future child.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old, who is expecting his first baby with girlfriend and model Elsie Hewitt, says there's one special movie from his career that he hopes will be the first his child ever watches.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Davidson shared that he hasn't planned much yet, but one choice is certain. With a smile, he said he will "definitely" show his child Dog Man, the 2025 animated comedy-action movie based on Dav Pilkey's popular children's book series. In the film, Davidson voices Petey the Cat, a mischievous feline supervillain.

"I haven't really thought about it yet. I know I'll show Dog Man, that's for sure," Davidson told PEOPLE.

The movie was released in theatres on January 31, and Davidson believes it's the perfect introduction to his work for a child.

Advertisement

Hewitt had confirmed her pregnancy back on July 16 through Instagram, posting photos and clips giving fans a glimpse into their journey so far. One picture showed her sitting on Davidson's lap, her hands gently covering her stomach.

According to the publication, Davidson began dating Hewitt eight months after ending his relationship with actress Madelyn Cline.

Davidson has spoken in the past about wanting to become a father. According to PEOPLE, the comedian, during a 2022 episode of Kevin Hart's talk show 'Hart to Heart,' opened up about his desire to start a family.

"My favorite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," Davidson said, adding that it's his "dream" to become a dad. "It's super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude. I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now -- trying to be good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it's just easier," he added. (ANI)