Dakota Fanning on working with child actors: Treats them like any other co-star

Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning opened up about her approach to working with child actors, drawing from her own experiences as a young star.

Speaking to People magazine at the New York City premiere of her new Peacock series 'All Her Fault', the 31-year-old said she treats young actors the same as her adult co-stars.

"I sort of just treat them how I would treat any other actor. I think that's what I appreciated when I was younger, so I just kind of go with that," Dakota said.

Fanning made her film debut at the age of seven in 'I Am Sam', alongside Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer, and went on to act with Hollywood heavyweights including Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Brittany Murphy--all before she turned 12, as per the outlet.

Currently, Dakota and her sister Elle Fanning are developing a project based on Paris Hilton's 2023 memoir. "It's one of many projects that we're doing together and is something our company's developing. We loved Paris Hilton growing up, so being part of telling her story was very exciting," she said, adding, "We have a genuine, deep love for the persona of Paris Hilton and also now the person Paris," as quoted by People.

'All Her Fault', Dakota's latest project, is a thriller about an abducted child and features Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Abby Elliott, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Pena. Dakota noted that she and Snook built an organic on-screen connection by bonding off-camera.

"Both of our first days on the series were the scene where our characters meet. It was helpful to get to know each other on set before diving into the thriller part and see the bond between these women," she said, adding that building camaraderie with cast members off-camera is one of the joys of acting, reported People.