Dakota Johnson jokes about outfit mishap on The Tonight Show as Jimmy Fallon offers tissue to cover up

Actor Dakota Johnson turned an awkward fashion moment into a light-hearted exchange during her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, June 3.

Appearing on the NBC late-night show, Johnson quickly confessed she had second thoughts about her outfit. “This is the wrong outfit,” she said with a nervous smile. Fallon tried to reassure her, replying, “I think it’s perfect, just don’t move,” prompting Johnson to quip, “My eyes are up here.”

Dakota Johnson and the case of yet another outfit mishap Still feeling a bit uneasy, Dakota asked the host, “Tell me if there’s a problem.” Fallon assured her there wasn’t—only “almost” a problem. Not taking any chances, the actress jokingly asked for a blanket to help cover up.

In the absence of anything else, Fallon handed her the closest thing that was available to him - a tissue. Johnson tucked it into her outfit and laughed as the makeshift fix did the job. “It covered everything,” she said with mock relief.

Fallon joked that he had “ruined her outfit,” but Johnson decided to take the tissue out and hand it back. “Do you want to keep this?” she asked with a grin.

Fallon didn’t miss a beat: “I’m putting this on eBay this evening.”

Johnson was on the show to promote her latest project - 'Materialists', but it was the impromptu outfit fix that ended up stealing the spotlight.

About ‘Materialists’ Dakota is currently on a press tour for the film, which also features Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film is directed by ‘Past Lives’ director, Celine Song.

Bankrolled by A24, ‘Materialists’ will be internationally distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International.