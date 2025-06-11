Dakota Johnson not impressed as Chris Martin keeps delaying their wedding despite being engaged for 6 years: Report

Dakota Johnson, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, has long remained silent about her breakup with her beau, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, but the latest report by Page Six suggested that the couple may have parted ways for more than one reason, but marriage has triumphed all.

According to a Page Six report, citing a source, the celebrity couple called things off because Chris would not set a date to tie the knot, and this was keeping Dakota on the edge.

“She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding,” the source told Page Six.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017. They allegedly called it quits in June 2019, too.

However, later in December that year, Dakota was spotted with a massive emerald on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumours.

In March last year, Page Six reported that the couple had actually been engaged for six years; however, a PEOPLE report said they were “in no rush to get married.”

Chris Martin doesn't want more kids According to a Page Six source, Dakota, 35, disagreed with Chris, 48, about having children. This is believed to be another reason why the couple decided to end things.

“They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids,” the source said.

The singer has two children with Gwyneth Paltrow, while Dakota has never been married and has no children.

Previously, a source told The Sun, “They really tried to work through their issues, but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life.”