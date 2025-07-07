Dakota Johnson to make directorial debut with feature film starring Vanessa Burghardt, calls it deeply personal

Actor and producer Dakota Johnson has revealed new details about her feature directorial debut, calling the project “very close to her heart.”

Speaking with Variety at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Johnson shared that the film will be a collaboration with her ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ co-star Vanessa Burghardt, whom she described as “an incredible autistic actress.”

Johnson admitted that stepping behind the camera for the first time was not a decision she took lightly. “I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature,” she said. “I don’t have the confidence, but, with her, I feel very protective and I know her very well. I can see this world, so I just won’t let anybody else do it. That’s the real answer.”

Her passion for the project is deeply tied to her creative relationship with Burghardt, highlighting Johnson’s growing focus on authenticity, representation, and collaborative storytelling.

Dakota Johnson on what makes a set toxic Beyond her directorial ambitions, Johnson also reflected on the importance of fostering healthy working environments in the film industry. When asked what makes a film set “toxic,” the ‘Fifty Shades’ actor pointed to a lack of kindness and collaboration.

“I don’t want to face anybody who’s mean or condescending or unkind,” she said. “And then there are obvious things. We all know what a toxic set is by now. We’re artists, so there’s room for expansive personalities, and we’re working with emotions. I love a healthy argument on a set, and I also believe that the most excellent idea wins. It’s not a fight. It’s not a race. It’s a collaboration.”

Johnson, who has increasingly taken on production responsibilities in recent years, said she has become more empowered to shape her own projects. “I think now, just being in the position of being a producer and developing my own films, I can choose all the people who are in it, and that makes a huge difference,” she added.