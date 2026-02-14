Dalip Tahil issues formal apology on Valentine’s Day 2026, ‘To every couple I threatened…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has issued a ‘formal apology’ on Valentine’s Day 2026. His humorous Instagram post comes as a celebration of his villainous roles in Hindi films.

“On Valentine's Day, I, Dalip Tahil, sincerely apologize to love for being its most reliable enemy. For decades, whenever romance bloomed, I arrived in a blazer and said, ‘Yeh rishta mujhe manzoor nahi.’ I stopped weddings (jumped the gun sometimes), checked bank balances, wrote blank cheques and protected khandaan ki so called izzat like it was a nuclear code,” the actor wrote.

“I regret the monologues, the blackmailing, the scheming, To every couple I threatened, kidnapped, or emotionally dismantled. My bad. Tonight, love is safe. No goons. No evil plots. By midnight, this apology expires. Have your fun,” he quipped.

Social media users joined the fun and posted humorous replies.

“Sir, please write me a blank cheque. I will leave any boy of your choosing,” wrote one of them.

“The D in Dalip Tahil stands for "Daddy",” quipped another.

Another user wrote, “This man is the only coolest thing on the Internet.”

“We almost cancelled our Valentine’s plans for a second there,” came another joke.

Dalip Tahil as Bollywood villain Dalip Tahil played the ‘bad guy’ in many Bollywood movies, especially in the 90s.

Madan Chopra in Baazigar (1993): Perhaps his most legendary villainous turn, Dalip Tahil played a treacherous businessman. He destroys a family and later becomes an indirect obstacle to the romance between his daughters (Shilpa Shetty and Kajol) and the protagonist (Shah Rukh Khan). His betrayal of the SRK’s father is the central conflict of the film.

Dhanraj Singh in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988): The actor played the stern, vengeful father of Raj (Aamir Khan). His character’s deep-seated enmity toward the heroine's family is the driving force that keeps the young lovers apart. It ultimately leads to a tragic conclusion.

Mr Bijlani in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993): In a more comedic yet antagonistic role, Tahil portrayed a cunning Sindhi businessman. He tries to force the protagonist into marrying his daughter, Maya, purely for financial gain.

Shakti Malik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000): Dalip Tahil played a sophisticated yet corrupt character in Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie. He is part of a conspiracy that leads to the hero's death, separating him from the heroine.

Harbans Lal in Ishq (1997): Along with Sadashiv Amrapurkar, he played one of two wealthy fathers who go to extreme, often malicious lengths to prevent their children from marrying "unsuitable" lovers.