Danai Gurira joins Michael B Jordan in The Thomas Crown Affair remake

Jordan is not only starring in the romantic heist thriller but also directing and producing it. Production begins in London on Monday, and the project has just added Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone to its cast. Taylor Russell is also in the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' is a 1999 romantic heist film directed by John McTiernan and written by Leslie Dixon and Kurt Wimmer. It is a remake of the 1968 film. Starring Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary, it follows Thomas Crown, a billionaire who steals a painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is pursued by an insurance investigator, with the two falling in love.Jordan is playing the billionaire with the art-loving sticky fingers, while Russell is the suave private detective. Character details for Gladstone and Branagh are being kept under the umbrella, as per the outlet. Amazon MGM has set a March 5, 2027, theatrical release for the romantic thriller. Drew Pearce wrote the script for Thomas Crown after a previous draft written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, which was based on the original film. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff Productions will also serve as producers. Alan Trustman is an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.