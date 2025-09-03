Dancing With the Stars Season 34: Full cast and pro pairings revealed

The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 has been announced, bringing together a diverse mix of TV personalities, athletes, reality stars and musicians. Competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the new lineup was revealed on Good Morning America on September 3.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will once again be co-hosting the competition, while the judges’ panel remains unchanged with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning to evaluate the contestants, according to a Today report.

Diverse Season 34 ahead This season promises a variety of performances, with competitors from Olympians to viral influencers. From stars like Robert Irwin, Alix Earle to veterans like Elaine Hendrix and Corey Feldman, the season will witness competition like never before!

Stars on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 The full cast of the dance reality show are:

Robert Irwin with Whitney Carson: The 21-year-old conservationist follows in the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who won Season 21.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: The TikTok star and podcast host will be bringing her online influence to the dance floor.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: The reality TV star from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will feature in the show. The mother of three, according to ABC news, has over 2.5 million fans on TikTok.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: The fellow Mormon Wives star will also be participating in the show and she’s been paired with new pro Jan Ravnik who shot to fame during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: The Olympic gymnast who has won multiple medals has now set her sights on the Mirrorball.

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson: The 1980s child star from The Goonies and Stand By Me will be returning to the limelight with the show.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong: Fifth Harmony singer will be appearing on the show to test her moves.

Other contestants and their pro partners Pentatonix member and Grammy winner Scott Hoying has partnered up with Rylee Arnold. Comedian Andy Richter will be participating in the show with pro partner Emma Slater. The Parent Trap actor Elaine Hendrix will appear on the show with Alan Bersten.

NBA All-Star turned businessman Baron Davis will be joining Dancing With The Stars 34 with Britt Stewart. Author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron, and Danielle Fishel will appear on the show with their respective partners: Gleb Savchenko, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov.

When and where can I watch DWTS 34? The show will return on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+ with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

FAQs When does Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars premiere? The season premieres on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Who are the hosts and judges this season? Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro return as co-hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are back as judges.

Who are the standout celebrities this season? Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Corey Feldman, Lauren Jauregui, and Danielle Fishel are among the most high-profile names.

What prize are the celebrities competing for? The contestants will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.