Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Finalists, performance list and streaming details

The much-loved 34th season of Dancing with the Stars comes to an end on Tuesday night (25 November), bringing five remaining couples back into the ballroom for one final run at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finale is being stretched to a three-hour broadcast, marking one of the longest episodes of the season, according to The Sporting News.

DWTS Season 34 finale: Format and plans Producers are keeping the structure similar to last year. Each pair will perform three numbers: a judges’ choice routine, an instant dance and a freestyle.

The episode opens with a group number staged by Joey Pizzi to “Never Can Say Goodbye” by the Communards. All season 34 contestants return for additional performances set to tracks including “Sugar On My Tongue” by Tyler, The Creator; “Applause” by Lady Gaga; and “I Don’t Dance” by Alexander Jean, ABC News reported.

DWTS finalists and what they are dancing to The five duos who advanced on combined scores and viewer votes are Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa.

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy Judge Carrie Ann Inaba assigned them a samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas. Their freestyle draws from two tracks: “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports Car” by Tate McRae.

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson Derek Hough selected a quickstep for the pair, set to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” Their freestyle mixes “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro with “The Nights” by Avicii.

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach Bruno Tonioli chose a paso doble to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling. Their freestyle routine is set to Lewis Capaldi’s “Something in the Heavens.”

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten Hendrix will perform a rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall, chosen by Hough. The duo closes with a freestyle to “I Hope I Get It” from A Chorus Line.

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa Inaba assigned them a paso doble using Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes.” Their freestyle track is “Motivation” by Normani.

Leaderboard heading into finale 1. Robert Irwin & Witney Carson - 59

2. Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy - 58

3. Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa - 57

4. Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten - 57

5. Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach - 55

How to watch the DWTS finale? The finale airs Tuesday, November 25, at 8 PM ET on ABC. It can also be live streamed on Fubo (with free trial for new users).

FAQs Who are the finalists in the Dancing with the Stars 2025 finale? Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Irwin, and Jordan Chiles are the final five.

When is the DWTS season 34 finale airing? The finale airs Tuesday, November 25, beginning at 8 PM ET.