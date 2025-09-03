Dancing with the Stars season 34: Full cast announced

After weeks of speculation and several social media teasers, the full lineup for Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is finally out. As per the tradition, the celebrity contestants and their dance partners were announced live on Good Morning America.

Advertisement

Dancing with the Stars season 34 The first casting announcement for Dancing with the Stars season 34 was dropped earlier in April. It was revealed that Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin and brother of Season 21 champion Bindi Irwin, would be joining this season.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast The new season of Dancing with the Stars will see the following celebrities competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Robert Irwin The wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin will be dancing with Witney Carson on the show.

Alix Earle TikTok influencer, Alix Earle will be seen with Val Chmerkovskiy on the dance floor.

Advertisement

Whitney Leavitt The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Whitney Leavitt will be partnering with Mark Ballas.

Jordan Chiles Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles will be dancing with Ezra Sosa in this season.

Jen Affleck Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck will perform with Jan Ravnik, who is popularly known as backup dancer on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Corey Feldman Actor Corey Feldman will be hitting the dance floor with Jenna Johnson.

Lauren Jauregui Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui will be seen with Brandon Armstrong.

Scott Hoying The Pentatonix member, Scott Hoying will be pairing up with Rylee Arnold for the new season.

Andy Richter Andy Richter, who rose to fame for accompanying Conan O'Brien on his talk shows, will be starring with Emma Slater.

Advertisement

Baron Davis The NBA All-Star Bradon Davis will compete with Britt Stewart in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Elaine Hendrix The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix will be joining the show with Alan Bersten.

Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, will be pairing with Gleb Savchenko.

Dylan Efron Actor Zac Efron's brother, Dylan Efron is joining the show alongside Daniella Karagach.

Danielle Fishel Boy Meets World fame Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov are joining hands for the new season.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres on 16 September.