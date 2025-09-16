Dancing with the Stars season 34 returns: Full cast, premiere date, and how to watch

The ballroom will once again be ready: Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 16, for its 34th season. New celebs join the fold in this season, which is also the 20th-anniversary celebration of the show, with its sustained popularity as one of the highest-rated reality contests in America.

The show had premiered back in 2005 and has staged performances with nearly 400 celebrities and more than 50 pro dancers, according to People. Over the years, it has won over 20 Emmy Awards and built a loyal fanbase that eagerly anticipates every spin, jive, and cha cha.

Dancing with the Stars 34 cast Season 34 of DWTS features 14 celebrities from diverse fields:

Jen Affleck, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, paired with Jan Ravnik, a former backup dancer for Taylor Swift.

Hilaria Baldwin, wellness influencer, with Gleb Savchenko.

Jordan Chiles, Olympic gymnast, with Ezra Sosa.

Baron Davis, NBA All-Star, with Britt Stewart.

Alix Earle, social media star, with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dylan Efron, TV personality, with Daniella Karagach.

Corey Feldman, actor and musician, with reigning champion Jenna Johnson.

Danielle Fishel, beloved for Boy Meets World, with Pasha Pashkov.

Elaine Hendrix, actress from The Parent Trap, with Alan Bersten.

Scott Hoying, Grammy-winning Pentatonix singer, with Rylee Arnold.

Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationist, with Witney Carson.

Lauren Jauregui, a former Fifth Harmony singer, is with Brandon Armstrong.

Whitney Leavitt, reality star, with Mark Ballas.

Andy Richter, comedian, with Emma Slater.

Dancing With the Stars 34: Returning hosts and judges Returning as hosts this season are Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with the judges comprising familiar faces: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

How to watch Dancing With The Stars 34 The two-hour premiere will be aired live on ABC from 8-10 p.m. ET. Fans in ET and CT time zones, according to a USA Today report, can vote in real time, while online voting will be open at dwtsvote.abc.com and via text on participating US carriers. Episodes will also stream live on Disney+ and be available the next day on Hulu.

What to expect this year Viewers will be treated to performances by the Dancing with the Stars cast, which includes Carter Williams, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, and Hailey Bills, as well as celebrity-professional pairings.

New episodes of the show will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Tuesday. The competition is anticipated to last 10–11 weeks, with the finale most likely taking place around Thanksgiving, based on previous seasons.

FAQs Q1: When does Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere? The new season premieres on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Q2: Where can I watch Dancing with the Stars? Episodes will air live on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

