Daredevil Born Again OTT release schedule: When and how to watch new episodes, plot and more

It's been ten years since Netflix debuted its Daredevil television series, and three years have passed since Marvel revealed it would revive Charlie Cox's character, Matt Murdock.

With Daredevil: Born's Episode 2, its fans have been anticipating White Tiger's fate in the Marvel series.

Daredevil Born Again episodes release schedule: The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Disney Plus on 4 March; the third episode followed the same schedule, Tuesday, 11 March, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The schedule for the remainder of March is:

Episode 4 airs on 18 March at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. While, episodes 5 and 6 air on 25 March at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Nine episodes make up Season 1, however since the plot has been divided into two halves, the fans will have to wait for Season 2's upcoming episodes. Disney Plus allows the fans to binge-watch all three of the Marvel's Daredevil seasons that were first available on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4: What to expect Daredevil: Born Again's fourth episode is expected to pick up speed. As per details, Born Again is set a few years after the events of Marvel's original Daredevil series.

About Daredevil Born Again: The series opened with a sad incident which impacts Matt's inner circle and Fisk after the political goals he set in motion at the end of Echo, transporting viewers back to New York City.

Soon the tension between Kingpin and Daredevil resurfaces as crime and street justice escalate, however, a new antagonist enters the picture. Both inside and outside the streets, it will be a conflict between the dark factions.

The executive producer Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat noted, as HT reported, that the viewers will notice that the series is both its own narrative and has a connection to the original version.