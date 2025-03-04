Daredevil Born Again release date: Marvel is bringing back its superhero, ‘Daredevil,’ in a new web series. The series, titled Daredevil Born Again, reintroduces Charlie Cox as ‘Daredevil’, aka Matt Murdock, along with other iconic characters from the original Netflix series.

Fans last saw Daredevil in the 2022 series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he appeared opposite Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. He also made brief appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo.

However, since the Netflix show ended after three seasons, Daredevil Born Again will serve as Matt Murdock's first lead TV role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Daredevil Born Again: When and Where to Watch Daredevil Born Again will premiere on Disney Plus on Thursday, March 4, at 6 pm PT or 9 pm ET.

Only the first two of the series' nine episodes will premiere on March 5. New episodes will be released every week.

Daredevil Born Again release in India Since Disney Plus is not officially available in India, Indian viewers can access the Daredevil Born Again series by connecting to the USA server via SurfShark VPN.

According to India time, Daredevil Born Again will premiere on Wednesday, March 5, at 7:30 am.

Watch the Daredevil Born Again trailer here:

Daredevil Born Again: Plot The story will follow Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, as he fights for justice in his law firm while navigating his dual identity as Daredevil.

According to the Deadline, the Daredevil Born Again logline, “Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Daredevil Born Again: Cast and crew Showrunner Dario Scardapane helms the series along with executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

The series also sees the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna.