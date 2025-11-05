Dark Winds Season 4: OTT release date, cast, plot, and where to watch

Fans of hit Navajo detective drama Dark Winds have reason to celebrate — the series has officially been renewed for a fourth season, and a premiere date has been confirmed. The gripping thriller, based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, will return with new mysteries, new faces, and a new city setting.

Advertisement

Dark Winds Season 4 release date AMC has announced that Dark Winds Season 4 will premiere on Sunday (February 15, 2026) at 9 p.m. ET on OTT platforms AMC and AMC+.

The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes, matching the length of Season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 each featured six episodes.

Dark Winds Season 4 plot Season 4 takes viewers on a dark and emotional journey as Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) investigate the disappearance of a young Navajo girl. Their search leads them from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty streets of 1970s Los Angeles, where they race against time to rescue her from an obsessive killer linked to organized crime.

Advertisement

The season will blend elements of mystery, spirituality, and cultural identity while exploring the challenges faced by the Navajo Tribal Police in a rapidly changing world.

Dark Winds Season 4 cast Returning cast members include:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn (also making his directorial debut this season)

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn

A. Martinez as Gordo Sena

New additions to the Dark Winds Season 4 cast include:

Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan

Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie

Chaske Spencer as Sonny

Luke Barnett as FBI Agent Toby Shaw

Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair

Where to watch Dark Winds All three previous seasons of Dark Winds are available to stream on OTT platforms AMC+ and Netflix.

Advertisement

About Dark Winds Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman’s acclaimed Leaphorn & Chee novels, a series of 18 books featuring the Navajo Tribal Police duo. The show captures the spirit of the Southwest while exploring justice, tradition, and identity through its deeply human characters.