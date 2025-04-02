Revisiting Darr controversies ahead of re-release: From Aamir Khan’s exit to Sunny Deol’s fallout with Yash Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood as a quintessential hero but what really defined his versatile acting skills was Darr. From Shah Rukh Khan taking the role of an obsessive stalk, his first antagonist role, to Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol bringing in their chemistry, the Yash Chopra film was a blockbuster in 1993. As the film is all set to re-release in theatres this month, let's look back at controversies surround the super-hit film.

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan rejected Darr Darr ran into casting problems initially. Actor Aamir Khan was roped in the film to play the obsessed love, Rahul. Reportedly, he left the film due to creative differences with the director. Talking to the media, Aamir shared, "I was going to do Darr, but then I opted out of it for other reasons. It is very well made. Shah Rukh Khan was perfectly suited for the role. The soul Yash ji was trying to put in the film through me...If I was doing it, it would have gone wrong. I don't regret not doing it."

Later, Ajay Devgn and even Salman Khan were reportedly offered the film which they rejected. In the end, the role went to Shah Rukh Khan.

While there is no confirmation, rumours suggest that the villainous role was also offered to Sunny Deol who rejected it. He was finalised as the lead hero, Sunil who marries Kiran.

Sunny Deol upset with reception to Shah Rukh Khan's role Following the release, Darr became commercially successful. However, Shah Rukh’s portrayal of an obsessive lover overshadowed Sunny's ideal husband role. Reportedly, Sunny wasn't happy with the outcome.

Sunny Deol previously shared that he didn’t know that the audience would love Shah Rukh's character, glorifying the villain. He told Hindustan Times, "At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person.”

Sunny Deol, Yash Chopra fall out The incident led to the infamous fallout between Sunny Deol and Yash Chopra. They reportedly stopped working and did not speak with each other for years.

Sunny told the Hindustan Times, “I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom. I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories of him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

Sunny did not speak with Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years Sunny had also had a public spat with the director on the sets over the climax of the film. The heated argument with Yash Chopra began when Sunny suggested changes in the climax scene. When Chopra didn't pay attention to the actor, Sunny ripped his pants in anger.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.

“I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands."

It is said that Sunny did not speak with Shah Rukh for 16 years after the incident.

Darr blurring the lines between love and obsession The story of Darr revolves around Rahul who is obsessed with Kiran and goes on to stalk her constantly. However, Rahul goes berserk once Kiran gets engaged to Sunil. Taking matters into his own hands, he decides to forcefully claim Kiran and her love for himself.

While the film was questioned for romanticising stalking and obsessive love, Shah Rukh Khan's acting was praised by critics and the audience. Many even sympathised with the character Rahul.

Darr inspired by Cape Fear? There were also reports claiming that Darr was inspired by Hollywood’s Cape Fear. The 1991 film featured Robert De Niro.