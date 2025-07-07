Darshan Kumar wraps shooting for Rao Devendras upcoming film

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Actor Darshan Kumar, best known for his roles in "NH10" and "Mary Kom", has completed shooting for his upcoming suspense thriller film on Monday.

The untitled film is directed by Rao Devendra, who has worked as an assistant director on "The Tashkent Files" and "The Vaccine War".

The team finished the 45-day shoot schedule primarily in the dense forests of Valmiki Nagar in Bihar, a region bordering Nepal, with additional sequences filmed in Patna, according to a press release.

The narrative of the film is set against the rustic, untouched landscapes of Bihar.

Kumar said filming in the forests surrounded by the simplicity of nature, with no mobile network or even a television, was an experience in itself.

"It’s always a mix of emotions, joy and a touch of sadness, when you wrap up a long shooting schedule. Your crew becomes like family, and parting ways is never easy. But there’s also an incredible sense of fulfilment when you know you’ve poured your heart into something, and it’s all coming together beautifully," he said in a statement.

"Filming deep in the jungles of Valmiki Nagar with no mobile network, no TV, just the simplicity of nature and 100% pure air was an experience in itself. Life slowed down, the distractions faded, and all our focus was on the work. The location was absolutely mesmerizing, filled with raw beauty and a constant sense of adventure. It was the perfect backdrop for a suspense thriller," he added.