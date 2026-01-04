Dashavatar creates history as first Marathi film to enter Oscars Contention List

Mumbai: Marathi cinema has marked a significant milestone on the global stage with filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s film Dashavatar entering the Oscars contention list ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards, the makers announced on Sunday.

The development was shared on social media by Zee Studios, which described the moment as historic for Marathi cinema. In its post, the studio said Dashavatar is the first Marathi film to make it to the Oscar contention list, calling it a story “born of red soil” that has now found a place on a global platform.

The film’s production banner, Ocean Film Company, echoed the sentiment, terming the recognition a landmark moment not just for the team but for the regional film industry as a whole. The producers said the film’s Oscar journey reflects years of passion, belief and collective effort, adding that it was an honour to see Marathi storytelling reach an international audience.

Director Subodh Khanolkar also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an email received from the Academy. In his post, he said Dashavatar had been selected in the main competition’s open film category, noting that it is likely the first Marathi film to achieve this distinction. Khanolkar added that the film is the only Marathi title among around 150 films selected from thousands submitted worldwide and is also the first from the industry to be screened in the Academy Screening Room.

Written and directed by Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar and Lokesh Mittal.

The film is backed by Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House Production, and produced by Sujay Hande, Onkar Kate, Subodh Khanolkar, Ashok Hande, Aditya Joshi, Nitin Sahasrabudhe, Mrunal Sahasrabudhe, Sanjay Dubey and Vinayak Joshi. Dashavatar released in theatres on 12 September 2025.