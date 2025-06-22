David Beckham shows off his gardening skills, leaves wife Victoria in splits

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): David Beckham gave fans an adorable glimpse into his life at home with wife Victoria Beckham over the weekend.

The former football star, 50, shared a funny and sweet video on Instagram from their garden at their Cotswolds home in England.

In the video, David can be seen digging through a wooden garden box with excitement. "I've been waiting for a while for this," he said, before announcing proudly, "A carrot." Victoria, 51, responded from behind the camera, "OK, let's see it." David then pulled the carrot from the soil -- only to reveal a short, oddly shaped one that had split into two ends. That's when the couple burst out laughing. "That's so disappointing," joked Victoria.

Along with the fun video, Beckham added a caption that read, "Exciting day today in my veggie garden, CARROTS but not exactly what I expected but to be fair it had Lady Beckham laughing @victoriabeckham sorry about my carrot ."

Take a look at the video

Victoria also shared other clips on her Instagram page, showing David's harvest of onions, beans, zucchini (or courgettes, as they say in the UK), and more. She later posted a photo of David proudly standing in front of his garden at sunset.