David Beckham's 50th birthday: Victoria dances with husband, shares heartfelt post, ‘We start and end as one...’

As David Beckham turned 50 on Friday, May 2, his wife and designer Victoria called the football legend her "everything -- best friend, soul mate, and dancing partner" and said, "We start and end as one."

In a heartfelt Instagram post on David's birthday eve, Victoria shared a clip of her dancing with him and said she loved him.

"Happy birthday eve, David Beckham… my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says, ‘We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha.’ I love you," she wrote.

In another post, the ‘Spice Girl’ actress shared a timeline of David's life, starting right from when he was a boy. The video gradually transitioned into their life together from when they were young to now.

"When I look at this video, I think, 'Wow... how lucky am I!!' You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th David Beckham!!! I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me," Victoria said.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens were in awe of the cute memories Victoria shared on David's birthday and said they were “just the best” couple ever.

“Love this collection of memories! Have the absolute best time celebrating this big birthday!” a user said.

“I have such deep admiration for this incredible couple. The way Victoria shares videos of her husband truly warms my heart; it reflects a bond that's rare and beautiful,” added another user.

A user said: “Best thing I’ve seen on the internet today! Happy 50th David.”

“Happy 50th birthday ! Such a wonderful dad .. Victoria is one lucky lady , I love these two and the beautiful family they have,” said a user.

David Beckham had launched a fundraising appeal for Unicef to support vulnerable children in April, in the run-up to his 50th birthday. The former Real Madrid footballer is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

After a career which saw him play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG and LA Galaxy, Beckham is currently a part-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, and is also the co-founder of Studio 99, the production company behind the Netflix series Beckham.