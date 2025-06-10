David Byrne announces new album 'Who Is the Sky?', unveils 2025 world tour plans

David Byrne has revealed details of his first new solo album in six years. Titled 'Who Is the Sky?', the album is set to be released on September 5 through Matador Records.

This marks Byrne’s return to recording since his critically acclaimed American Utopia in 2018.

The album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Kid Harpoon, best known for his work with Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus. It features 12 songs arranged by the New York-based chamber group Ghost Train Orchestra. Special guest appearances include St. Vincent, Hayley Williams of Paramore, and The Smile’s drummer Tom Skinner.

The first single, “Everybody Laughs,” is already available along with its official video directed by multimedia artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo. Speaking about the track, Byrne said, “I often use the word ‘everybody’ to reflect life in New York. Everybody laughs, cries, and stares at the ceiling. The song touches on these things in a way that still feels uplifting.”

Producer Kid Harpoon added, “It took time to realise how personal these songs are. David has a unique way of seeing the world, and it comes through in every track.”

Byrne will also return to the stage with a new live show to support the album. The touring group includes 13 performers – musicians, singers, and dancers – many of whom were part of the celebrated 'American Utopia' show that toured globally and was adapted for Broadway and HBO by Spike Lee.