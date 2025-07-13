David Corenswet on playing Superman: ‘At home, I’m still changing diapers and making breakfast’

Actor David Corenswet, who is the newest person to don the cape as the new Superman in James Gunn’s latest ‘Superman’ reboot, has offered a candid and heartfelt glimpse into the contrast between his superhero persona and his everyday life as a husband and father.

In a recent interview, Corenswet opened up about the reality of balancing one of the most iconic roles in cinematic history with the ordinary — and often messy — responsibilities of family life.

“I went to work and I played Superman and then I came home and got spat up on and changed diapers and woke up at 2 o’clock in the morning and tried to take the best care of my wife that I could,” he shared, painting a picture far removed from the glitz and grandeur often associated with superhero stardom.

Despite the demands of leading a major Hollywood franchise, Corenswet stressed that his focus remains firmly rooted at home. “I’m still going to be making breakfast, I’m still going to be frustrated when my insurance company bills me the wrong amount, or the car breaks down and I’ve got to figure that out,” he said.

But above all, the 32-year-old actor, known for his work in ‘Twisters’, ‘Pearl’ and ‘The Politician’, said his thoughts are with his family. “Mostly, what I’m thinking about is just being back at home with my kid,” he added.

Corenswet’s comments have struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised the actor for his grounded approach and vulnerability. As he prepares to take on the mantle of Superman — a symbol of strength, hope, and resilience — his off-screen persona reflects a more human, relatable kind of heroism.

More About ‘Superman’ The new ‘Superman’ film, released in July 11, 2025 and marked the beginning of the DC Universe’s reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran.