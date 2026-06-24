David Corenswet wins internet’s respect after protecting Milly Alcock on red carpet. Fans call him ‘real life Superman’

Actor David Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent in DC’s upcoming Supergirl film, has been applauded online after footage circulated showing him stepping in when a photographer appeared to touch co-star Milly Alcock’s back without permission during a promotional event.

David Corenswet’s protective gesture towards Milly Alcock sparks online praise The incident reportedly took place on the red carpet in New York City, where cast members were attending an event for the highly anticipated superhero film. Video clips shared across social media platforms show Alcock speaking with fellow cast members Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan when a photographer appears to reach out and touch her bare back.

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Almost immediately, Corenswet is seen moving towards the photographer. While it wasn't audible in the video what the actor tells the photographer, we can only assume that he asked the photographer to back off.

While the exact words exchanged are not audible in the footage, social media users interpreted the actor’s actions as a response to the physical contact, with many claiming he asked the photographer to back away.

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Following the brief interaction, Corenswet rejoined Alcock, Brosnahan and Hoult, who portray Supergirl, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor respectively in the forthcoming DC Studios production.

It's widely known that David Corenswet will reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman in Supergirl, it is unclear whether Hoult or Brosnahan will appear in the film as well.

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The clip quickly gained traction online, with many viewers praising Corenswet for acting swiftly and supporting his co-star.

One social media user wrote: "That’s not David Corenswet… that’s Superman protecting his cousin in real life. Heat vision loaded (sic)."

Another commented: "That’s a real man (sic)".

A third person echoed the superhero comparison, writing: "That wasn’t David Corenswet, it was superman protecting his cousin (sic)".

Others highlighted the speed with which the actor appeared to react to the situation.

One user posted: "David clocked it immediately and handled business (sic)."

Another wrote: "That's some real Superman behavior right there David stepping up to protect Milly shows great co-star respect. Class act from the Man of Steel himself (sic)."

Some reactions also criticised the photographer's actions. One commenter remarked: "The photographer really thought he could pull that off right in front of Superman himself? Bro is lucky he didn't get blasted with heat vision (sic)".

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Another user added: “The photographer is too old to not know to keep his hands to himself. It also didn't make her turn around. Call her name, like they all do, and when she turns around get the shot. Well done, to David! (sic)”

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Neither Corenswet, Alcock nor representatives for the film have publicly commented on the incident. However, the footage has continued to circulate widely online, with many fans drawing parallels between Corenswet’s on-screen role as Superman and what they viewed as a protective gesture towards a colleague.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.