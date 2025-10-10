David Del Rio’s wife Katherine slams Leah Lewis after actor’s firing from Matlock amid assault allegations

The ongoing controversy surrounding ‘Matlock’ actor David Del Rio took another dramatic turn this week, as his wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, publicly criticised his co-star Leah Lewis following allegations of sexual assault against her husband.

Advertisement

David Del Rio's wife Katherine hits back at Leah Lewis According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on September 26 and was formally reported to CBS Studios on October 2. The studio launched an immediate internal investigation, and soon after, David Del Rio was dismissed from the set and escorted off the premises. Production on the second season of ‘Matlock’ continues, though the series will take a short hiatus next week as scheduled.

Also Read | Matlock actor David Del Rio fired over alleged sexual assault claims

Shortly after news of Del Rio’s firing surfaced, Leah Lewis posted a message on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a photograph with her mother, she wrote, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway (sic).”

Advertisement

In response, Katherine Del Rio reportedly hit back online. In an Instagram Story that was later deleted, she shared a zoomed-in image of Lewis from the same photo, writing, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met (sic).”

Another post, also deleted, appeared to mimic Lewis’ message. Katherine uploaded a picture of herself with her own mother, captioned, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support! (sic)”

David Del Rio has yet to issue any public statement regarding the allegations or his dismissal.

In ‘Matlock’, Del Rio and Lewis portray lawyers Billy Martinez and Sarah Franklin, two central characters who share several key scenes. The show’s second season is expected to premiere on Sunday, October 12, though Del Rio’s role will reportedly be written out following the recent developments.