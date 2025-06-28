David Fincher set to direct 'Squid Game' spin-off for Netflix, with filming slated for December: Reports

Acclaimed director David Fincher is reportedly attached to direct ‘Squid Game’ spin-off series based on the wildly successful South Korean survival drama, 'Squid Game'.

According to industry sources, the project is being developed at Netflix with production eyeing a December 2025 start date.

All We Know So Far About The ‘Squid Game’ Spin-Off Unlike a direct remake, ‘Squid Game’ spin-off will not retell the events of the original but will instead expand the established universe, delving deeper into the mythology surrounding the deadly contest that captivated global audiences.

The spin-off is described as a narrative continuation, building on themes of desperation, systemic cruelty, and voyeuristic spectacle that made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

Dennis Kelly, best known for creating the British cult thriller ‘Utopia’, is said to be handling the writing duties. His background in twisted conspiracies and bleakly comic social commentary makes him a fitting choice for the dark world of ‘Squid Game’. While it remains unconfirmed whether Fincher will direct the entire series or select episodes, his involvement alone has sent expectations soaring.

Hints about the series' existence have surfaced before, with speculation gaining ground after Cate Blanchett made a cryptic cameo that many now view as a narrative handoff. Blanchett previously worked with Fincher on ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, and her potential return has fuelled fan theories about a deeper intertextual thread.

Fincher, known for his chilling psychological narratives such as ‘Fight Club’, ‘Se7en’, ‘Gone Girl’, and ‘Mindhunter’, appears to be a natural fit for the dystopian franchise. His potential to bring a sharp, morally unflinching lens to the spin-off has only intensified interest.

Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, but with production timelines taking shape and industry insiders confirming the creative team, ‘Squid Game’ looks poised to be one of the most anticipated releases on the streaming platform.