Who is Hollywood's richest celeb? With $8.3B net worth, richer than Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg

Hollywood fame brings fortune, but not like his. The industry's richest man is neither an actor, musician or even a director. While he doesn’t appear in front of the camera, he runs the show behind it. With $8.3 billion to his name, this mogul is even richer than big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson. In fact, filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are nowhere close to him.

Hollywood's richest celebrity It is film producer, record executive, and media proprietor David Geffen.

Who is David Geffen According to Forbes magazine, David Geffen is the richest celebrity in the world. Reportedly, he has a net worth of $8.3 billion as of May 2025.

Over the past fifty years, David Geffen has built an entertainment empire in the industry, launching iconic record labels and co-founding the popular studio DreamWorks, backing music and films.

David Geffen vs others in Hollywood David Geffen's wealth is said to be a net worth of $8.3 billion. He’s far ahead of other big names in Hollywood like Mark Cuban, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg, who are said to be worth between $5.3 and $5.7 billion. While Oprah Winfrey follows with $3.1 billion, it's Jay-Z, the world’s richest musician and Beyonce's husband with $2.5 billion net worth.

Geffen is so wealthy that even if you add up the net worth of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Tom Cruise to about $2.1 billion, still only a quarter of what Geffen's wealth is.

David Geffen's rise to fame David Geffen started in entertainment as a teenage extra on the sets. Later he moved into talent management in the late 1960s. In 1971, he co-founded Asylum Records, signing icons like the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Linda Ronstadt, and others. By the 1970s, he forayed into films, becoming vice chairman at Warner Bros.

In 1980, he launched Geffen Records, which went on to represent global music icons such as Elton John, Cher, Olivia Newton-John, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, and Neil Young to name only a few.

