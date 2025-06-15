David Letterman’s interview series renewed for two more seasons, set to return to Netflix later this year

Netflix has confirmed that ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ will return for two more seasons. The popular interview series, known for its thoughtful one-on-one conversations, will debut Season 6 later this year.

Advertisement

Season 7 is also in the works, marking a strong continuation for the show which first launched in 2018.

Since its debut, the series has aired five seasons and three special episodes, totalling 27 episodes. Each episode features an in-depth interview with a high-profile guest, often including travel segments where Letterman visits his subjects at meaningful locations.

Letterman, who retired from his late-night TV career in 2015 after more than three decades on ‘Late Night’ (NBC) and ‘The Late Show’ (CBS), returned to the spotlight with this Netflix series. It has been praised for its slower pace, rich conversations, and reflective tone.

About the show Over the years, the programme has hosted major names such as Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The most recent season, which aired between 2024 and 2025, included guests like Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley, and rising basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Advertisement

The show has earned six Emmy nominations and won in 2024 for its special episode featuring comedian John Mulaney.

‘My Next Guest’ is produced by Jax Media, Imagine Entertainment, and Worldwide Pants, Inc. Executive producers include Tom Keaney, Mary Barclay, Justin Wilkes, Yolanda T. Cochran, and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell.