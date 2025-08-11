'Dawson's Creek' actor James van der Beek opens up on surprise colon cancer diagnosis: 'Had cancer, didn't know it'

Actor James van der Beek has opened up about his shock colorectal cancer diagnosis and is urging others to take early screening seriously.

Advertisement

James van der Beek on stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis The 48-year-old star, best known for his role in ‘Dawson’s Creek’, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2024. In a recent interview with Healthline, he shared that he had no obvious signs of illness before the diagnosis.

“I was healthy. I was doing cold plunges, I had great cardiovascular fitness – and yet, I had cancer and didn’t know it,” he said.

The only early symptom he noticed was a change in his bowel habits, which he believed at the time was due to drinking coffee. He later underwent a colonoscopy, which confirmed the cancer.

“I didn’t even realise the screening age had dropped to 45,” van der Beek admitted. “I thought it was still 50.”

Advertisement

Doctor sheds light on colon cancer and the required vigilance Doctors say this type of cancer often develops quietly. Professor Eitan Friedman, an oncologist in Israel, told Fox News Digital that changes in bowel movements can be the first warning sign.

Also Read | Hina Khan says people are hesitant to work with her after cancer diagnosis

Other signs include fatigue, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, a drop in appetite, and stomach discomfort.

Dr Erica Barnell, a specialist at Washington University School of Medicine, added that van der Beek’s experience is not unusual. “Many colorectal cancers grow silently, without clear symptoms. By the time someone notices anything, the cancer can already be advanced,” she said.

Van der Beek’s story is a reminder to take even small changes in your health seriously — and to speak to a doctor about screening, especially after age 45.