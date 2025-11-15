De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's romcom surprises with strong opening, mints THIS amount

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is making waves at the box office after ‘better-than-expected opening.’ Anshul Sharma directorial movie, which released in theatres on Friday, is set for an exciting first weekend collection.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy did a business of ₹8.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day. However, its prequel opened to ₹9.11 crore. On debut day, November 14, 2019 movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ sequel registered an overall 14.05% Hindi occupancy.

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 At the worldwide box office, Ajay Devgn's movie raked in ₹14.50 crore gross. Among the total, ₹crore gross came from overseas market while the remaining ₹10.50 crore is India gross.

Film business analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, “After a low start in the morning and noon shows, #DeDePyaarDe2 picked up significantly from the evening shows onward... Multiplexes have responded favourably, setting the stage for crucial growth on Saturday and Sunday.”

He added, “However, #DDPD2 has opened lower than the first instalment, #DDPD [ ₹ 10.41 cr, including previews]... While the trailer of #DDPD2 was well received, the subsequent promotional assets didn't generate strong curiosity among viewers. All eyes are now on the Saturday and Sunday growth, which will be absolutely crucial.”

Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie in a post on X stated, “DeDePyaarDe2 has taken a better-than-expected opening. Early estimates suggest Day 1 business in the vicinity of ₹8.50–9.50 Cr nett. Strong word of mouth led to a sharp spike in occupancy from the evening shows onwards. Saturday and Sunday are will hit double digits.”

De De Pyaar De 2 plot According to IMDb description states, the second part of the rom-com centres on 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish who visits his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's family home. "This Pyaar vs Parivaar clash promises a relatable, riotous ride for every kind of audience,” IMDb states.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast Besides lead actor Ajay Devgn, the ensemble cast features Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.

Featuring a runtime of 146 minutes, this movie was produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films.

De De Pyaar De 2 review Sumit Kadel in the review of this latest Bollywood which is a sequel to movie released 6 years ago said, “The final 45 minutes offer an excellent emotional twist. The climax works effectively, and you can clearly see #LuvRanjan’s signature style in this film too.”

He further noted, “@ActorMadhavan is the life of the film,his comic performance is outstanding, he is the SHOW STOPPER of DDPD2, while #GautamiKapoor supports him very well….#AnshulSharma has made a supremely entertaining film that will be thoroughly enjoyed by family audiences….Overall, DDPD2….offers a full dose of comedy, emotions, and drama.”

