De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's rom-com set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s romcom saw a strong box office performance on first two days in theatres. Now all eyes are on crucial Sunday.

Fareha Naaz
Published16 Nov 2025, 08:27 AM IST
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's romcom set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth.
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's romcom set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth. (Screenshot @YouTube | Trailer)

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy film, directed by Anshul Sharma, is set for a bumper first weekend collection after recording 40% growth on Saturday. The film made ‘better-than expected opening on Friday, as per analyst Sumit Kadel and its further success hinges on crucial Sunday.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

It not only surprised with major opening day collection, but Day 2 collection was an even bigger treat for Ajay Devgn fans. At the domestic box office, Anshul Sharma's sequel minted 12.25 crore net on Saturday, taking the overall India box office collection total to 21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The sequel to 2019 movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ registered an overall 20.53% Hindi occupancy on Day 2.

Also Read | A cultural festival celebrates 100 years of the Art Deco design movement

On Day 1, the romantic comedy movie raked in 8.75 crore net, as per Sacnilk. However, the filmmakers claimed that it did a business of 9.45 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#DeDePyaarDe2 is heading towards a double-digit Saturday, backed by a good Day 1 of 9.45 Cr nett.”

Also Read | 'Your talent inspired generations': Kiara Advani pens moving tribute to Kamini Kaushal

He added, “The #AjayDevgn starrer has performed better than trade expectations, driven by positive audience word of mouth. Day 2 numbers are expected to be in the range of 12.50–13.50 Cr nett which will be a strong total for a rom com.”

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Ajay Devgn's movie did a global business of 14.50 crore gross on Day 1. It amassed 4 crore from overseas market and the remaining 10.50 crore is India gross.

Also Read | Dawood-linked drug parties: Bollywood celebs named in Mumbai Police probe

More about De De Pyaar De 2

The narrative revolves around 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish and his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner T-Series and Luv Films, the film features a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Gautami Kapoor

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: When and where to watch?

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2, which premiered in cinemas on 14 November, is expected to arrive on OTT after a 4–8 week window, most likely in January 2026 on streaming platform Netflix, as per media reports.

Watch De De Pyaar De 2 trailer here:

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDe De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's rom-com set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.