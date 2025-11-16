De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's rom-com set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy film, directed by Anshul Sharma, is set for a bumper first weekend collection after recording 40% growth on Saturday. The film made ‘better-than expected opening on Friday, as per analyst Sumit Kadel and its further success hinges on crucial Sunday.
It not only surprised with major opening day collection, but Day 2 collection was an even bigger treat for Ajay Devgn fans. At the domestic box office, Anshul Sharma's sequel minted ₹12.25 crore net on Saturday, taking the overall India box office collection total to ₹21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The sequel to 2019 movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ registered an overall 20.53% Hindi occupancy on Day 2.
On Day 1, the romantic comedy movie raked in ₹8.75 crore net, as per Sacnilk. However, the filmmakers claimed that it did a business of ₹9.45 crore.
Film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#DeDePyaarDe2 is heading towards a double-digit Saturday, backed by a good Day 1 of ₹9.45 Cr nett.”
He added, “The #AjayDevgn starrer has performed better than trade expectations, driven by positive audience word of mouth. Day 2 numbers are expected to be in the range of ₹12.50–13.50 Cr nett which will be a strong total for a rom com.”
Ajay Devgn's movie did a global business of ₹14.50 crore gross on Day 1. It amassed ₹4 crore from overseas market and the remaining ₹10.50 crore is India gross.
The narrative revolves around 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish and his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner T-Series and Luv Films, the film features a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes.
De De Pyaar De 2 cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Gautami Kapoor
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2, which premiered in cinemas on 14 November, is expected to arrive on OTT after a 4–8 week window, most likely in January 2026 on streaming platform Netflix, as per media reports.