De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's rom-com set for exciting Sunday after 40% growth

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy film, directed by Anshul Sharma, is set for a bumper first weekend collection after recording 40% growth on Saturday. The film made ‘better-than expected opening on Friday, as per analyst Sumit Kadel and its further success hinges on crucial Sunday.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 It not only surprised with major opening day collection, but Day 2 collection was an even bigger treat for Ajay Devgn fans. At the domestic box office, Anshul Sharma's sequel minted ₹12.25 crore net on Saturday, taking the overall India box office collection total to ₹21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The sequel to 2019 movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ registered an overall 20.53% Hindi occupancy on Day 2.

On Day 1, the romantic comedy movie raked in ₹8.75 crore net, as per Sacnilk. However, the filmmakers claimed that it did a business of ₹9.45 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#DeDePyaarDe2 is heading towards a double-digit Saturday, backed by a good Day 1 of ₹9.45 Cr nett.”

He added, “The #AjayDevgn starrer has performed better than trade expectations, driven by positive audience word of mouth. Day 2 numbers are expected to be in the range of ₹12.50–13.50 Cr nett which will be a strong total for a rom com.”

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Ajay Devgn's movie did a global business of ₹14.50 crore gross on Day 1. It amassed ₹4 crore from overseas market and the remaining ₹10.50 crore is India gross.

More about De De Pyaar De 2 The narrative revolves around 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish and his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner T-Series and Luv Films, the film features a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Gautami Kapoor

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: When and where to watch? Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2, which premiered in cinemas on 14 November, is expected to arrive on OTT after a 4–8 week window, most likely in January 2026 on streaming platform Netflix, as per media reports.

