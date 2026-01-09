De De Pyaar De 2 official OTT release date out: Check when and where to watch Ajay Devgn's rom-com movie online

De De Pyaar De 2 official OTT release date out: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish Mehra and Ayesha Khurrana in the sequel to the 2019 hit.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated9 Jan 2026, 07:13 AM IST
De De Pyaar De 2 official OTT release date out
De De Pyaar De 2 official OTT release date out

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT date release: De De Pyaar De 2, the romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is all set for its online debut with OTT giant Netflix.

The movie, released in cinemas on 14 November 2025, received positive reviews from both viewers and critics and was praised for being a full-time family entertainer.

After a surprisingly successful box office run, De De Pyaar De 2 is now hitting the home screens, making it a perfect watch for a laughter-filled time on a cosy winter afternoon.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla officially postponed: Is it because of Dhurandhar?

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: When and where to watch

Packed with laughter and a dance number from the legendary Jaaved Jaaferi with his son Meezaan, the movie will begin streaming online on Netflix from January 9.

In an official announcement of the movie, the OTT giant said, “Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari 🤭💖 Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix.”

Also Read | Netflix, JioHotstar bet big on the South as India’s OTT growth slows

De De Pyaar De 2: Cast & crew

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish Mehra and Ayesha Khurrana in the sequel to the 2019 hit.

De De Pyaar De 2 introduces R Madhavan as Ayesha’s father and Gautami Kapoor as her mother. The cast also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta, Tarun Gehlot, Sanjeev Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Gracy Goswami and Jyoti Gauba.

The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of T-Series and Luv Films.

Also Read | What to watch this week? Check major theatrical, OTT releases

De De Pyaar De 2: Plot

De De Pyaar De 2 is a story of a 52-year-old London-based NRI investor, Ashish Mehra, and his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend, Ayesha Khurana. The movie revolves around Ayesha's family trying to wrap their heads around their love story.

IMDb described the movie as, “Love faces its toughest test yet as Ashish visits Ayesha's family home. Will the age-gap romance win hearts or stir things up? This Pyaar vs Parivaar clash promises a relatable, riotous ride for every kind of audience.”

The movie features a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes, and was certified U/A 13+ by the CBFC without any cuts.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 opened at a whopping 9.45 crore on its release day and has since earned a net total of 74.23 crore during its theatrical run. The movie also earned well globally, minting a gross total of 111.77 crore worldwide.

OTTOTT PlatformsNetflix India
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDe De Pyaar De 2 official OTT release date out: Check when and where to watch Ajay Devgn's rom-com movie online
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.