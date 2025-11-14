De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's film

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 is set to release in cinemas on 14 November. The trailer has already sparked buzz with its comedy, music, and self-aware humour, while the film’s songs have added to the anticipation.

Now, reports suggest that the sequel’s digital release plan is also in place.

Where Will De De Pyaar De 2 Stream? Ajay and Rakul reprise their roles as Ashish Mehra and Ayesha Khurrana in the sequel. Like most theatrical releases, the film is expected to arrive on OTT after a 4–8 week window. As per reports, De De Pyaar De 2 is likely to stream on Netflix in January 2026.

Watch the trailer here:

De De Pyaar De 2 X review Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal has given the film 3.5 stars and wrote on X, ““When love meets logic, Confusion and Entertainment is guaranteed”, #DeDePyaarDe2 is a complete laugh riot packed with confusion, emotion, and charm. 1st half is terrific, 2nd half stands strong, last 30 mins is Outstanding, a typical LUV RANJAN production film which is a complete family entertainer."

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “In Hindi cinema, most films get a Part 2 only to cash in on the popularity of the first installment rather than to take the story forward. #DDPD2 is one of those rare films that truly deserves to be placed in the category of genuine and worthy sequels.”

“A perfect blend of comedy and drama,” a user reviewed on X.

About De De Pyaar De 2 A follow-up to the 2019 hit, the film introduces R Madhavan as Ayesha’s father and Gautami Kapoor as her mother. The cast also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Ishita Dutta, Tarun Gehlot, Sanjeev Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Gracy Goswami and Jyoti Gauba.

According to reports, Ajay Devgn was paid ₹40 crore for the film, while Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan received ₹4.5 crore and ₹9 crore, respectively. The film runs 147 minutes and has been certified U/A 13+ by the CBFC without any cuts.