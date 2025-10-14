De De Pyaar De 2 trailer OUT: R Madhavan locks horns with ‘son-in-law’ Ajay Devgn in upcoming rom-com

The trailer for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ has been released, offering fans a glimpse into the continuing love story of Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and his younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they navigate complex family dynamics and societal expectations.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ trailer is out The sequel picks up exactly where the 2019 original left off, exploring Aashish’s efforts to win over Ayesha’s family while dealing with the generational and age-gap tensions that the first film only hinted at.

The trailer introduces Ayesha’s parents, portrayed by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who initially appear supportive of the relationship despite the significant age difference.

However, humour and conflict arise when they realise that Aashish is nearly the same age as Ayesha’s father. Complications escalate with the arrival of Meezaan Jafri’s character, planted by Ayesha’s parents in a bid to win her over and disrupt her relationship with Aashish.

Fans of the original will recognise the familiar formula of comedy mixed with emotional beats.

In the first film, Aashish sought acceptance from his estranged family and, with the help of his ex-wife Manju (Tabu), reconciled with both his loved ones and Ayesha. The sequel shifts the focus to Aashish navigating approval from Ayesha’s side of the family, promising a fresh perspective while retaining the charm of the original.

Internet reacts to the trailer It's safe to say that fans love the trailer. While one person wrote, “Atleast he accept that he is far far older than the heroine (sic),” another person commented, “This trailer is 10 times much better than son of Sardaar 2 trailer (sic).”

People are commending how the sequel is actually a sequel as it is a follow-up to the first film. A third user wrote, “That is how you make a sequel .. bro and honestly the best thing about this trailer is that they continued the last phase of the first film and connected it to the second film and I loved that .. May it bang in the theatres (sic).”

Cast, crew, release date: Know more about the film While the first film was directed by Akiv Ali, the sequel is helmed by Anshul Sharma. The story is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, famed for hits such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series.

Returning cast members include Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who reprises his role as Aashish’s comic confidant. New faces such as Ishita Dutta, widely recognised for her role as Devgn’s daughter in the ‘Drishyam’ films, join the ensemble. Tabu, however, will not feature in the sequel.