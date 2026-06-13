Deadpool & Wolverine cinematographer George Richmond recovers after paragliding mishap in Himachal

Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond,54, recently underwent surgery after he was seriously injured in a paragliding accident in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, as per Hindustan Times. Richmond is said to be recuperating from the successful procedure. He is best known for his hits like Free Guy and Deadpool & Wolverine.

George Richmond's paragliding injury in India Reportedly, Richmond sustained injuries to his neck from the mishap, which took place on June 8.

According to the same report, the cinematographer was rescued in an operation that involved local authorities and the Indian Air Force. Later, he was brough to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, where he underwent surgery on June 11.

Sharing his health update, Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, said that Richmond was stable and recovering. He told PTI. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.

What happened to George Richmond Richmond was seemingly on an adventure trip in India. He was a part of a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district's Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region. Reportedly, he crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba.

After the accident, fellow paragliders alerted the local administration. Simultaneously, a search and rescue operation was launched, reportedly.

The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location, as per PTI. He was later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu, where he was provided with primary medical care before being shifted to PGIMER.

"The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has successfully undertaken the multidisciplinary management of renowned British cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on Deadpool & Wolverine, following a devastating cervical spine injury sustained during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh," a PGIMER statement issued late Friday evening read, PTI reported.

His health update It reported that the 54-year-old cinematographer suffered a catastrophic spinal injury, which included a fracture of the C1 vertebra with a fracture-dislocation at the C5-C6 level, causing quadriplegia.

It is said that such serious injuries tend to be one of the most severe forms of spinal trauma, with a significant risk of life-threatening respiratory compromise due to the proximity of spinal segments controlling diaphragmatic function.

The surgery was led by Dr Vishal Kumar, Additional Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, as reported by the news agency.

Reportedly, the surgery involved the removal of the damaged intervertebral disc and fractured elements causing neural compression. Reconstruction was carried out using an interbody cage filled with bone graft substitute material. The spine was then stabilised with a cervical plate and screws to provide structural support.

As Richmond remains under close observation, early mobilisation in a wheelchair has been planned as part of his rehabilitation programme, as per the hospital.