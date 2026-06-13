Deadpool & Wolverine cinematographer George Richmond recovers after paragliding mishap in Himachal

Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond,54, recently underwent surgery after he was seriously injured in a paragliding accident in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, as per Hindustan Times. Richmond is said to be recuperating from the successful procedure. He is best known for his hits like Free Guy and Deadpool & Wolverine.

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George Richmond's paragliding injury in India Reportedly, Richmond sustained injuries to his neck from the mishap, which took place on June 8.

According to the same report, the cinematographer was rescued in an operation that involved local authorities and the Indian Air Force. Later, he was brough to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, where he underwent surgery on June 11.

Sharing his health update, Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, said that Richmond was stable and recovering. He told PTI. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.

What happened to George Richmond Richmond was seemingly on an adventure trip in India. He was a part of a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district's Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region. Reportedly, he crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba.

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After the accident, fellow paragliders alerted the local administration. Simultaneously, a search and rescue operation was launched, reportedly.

The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location, as per PTI. He was later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu, where he was provided with primary medical care before being shifted to PGIMER.

"The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has successfully undertaken the multidisciplinary management of renowned British cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on Deadpool & Wolverine, following a devastating cervical spine injury sustained during a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh," a PGIMER statement issued late Friday evening read, PTI reported.

His health update It reported that the 54-year-old cinematographer suffered a catastrophic spinal injury, which included a fracture of the C1 vertebra with a fracture-dislocation at the C5-C6 level, causing quadriplegia.

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It is said that such serious injuries tend to be one of the most severe forms of spinal trauma, with a significant risk of life-threatening respiratory compromise due to the proximity of spinal segments controlling diaphragmatic function.

The surgery was led by Dr Vishal Kumar, Additional Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, as reported by the news agency.

Reportedly, the surgery involved the removal of the damaged intervertebral disc and fractured elements causing neural compression. Reconstruction was carried out using an interbody cage filled with bone graft substitute material. The spine was then stabilised with a cervical plate and screws to provide structural support.

As Richmond remains under close observation, early mobilisation in a wheelchair has been planned as part of his rehabilitation programme, as per the hospital.

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Richmond was brought to the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER and was admitted under the care of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. Post-surgery, he was transferred to the High Dependency Unit for further treatment and monitoring.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.