‘Death by Lightning’: Netflix series on US President Garfield assassination to drop on this date

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming historical drama ‘Death by Lightning’. The limited series, spanning four episodes, will premiere on the platform on November 6, Variety reported.

The show stars Michael Shannon as U S President James Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. Adapted from Candice Millard’s acclaimed book Destiny of the Republic, the series explores Garfield’s presidency, his tragic assassination, and the turbulent political landscape of 19th-century America.

The cast also features Nick Offerman as Chester Arthur, Bradley Whitford as James Blaine, Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling, and Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield. Guest appearances include Alistair Petrie, Tuppence Middleton, Ben Miles, Željko Ivanek, Shaun Parkes, Paula Malcomson, and others.

Created and written by Mike Makowsky, Death by Lightning is being executive produced by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with Bernie Caulfield under Bighead Littlehead Productions. Matt Ross serves as executive producer and director for all four episodes.

Shannon, best known recently for his roles in George & Tammy, Waco: The Aftermath, and Nine Perfect Strangers, received an Emmy nomination for his work in George & Tammy. Macfadyen, meanwhile, is fresh off his double Emmy wins for HBO’s Succession, which also earned him a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

While the setting of the series might be nearly 150 years in the past, Death by Lightning feels incredibly relevant, says Makowsky. “The theme of corruption in politics and our bureaucracy feels particularly evergreen these days,” he told Netflix.