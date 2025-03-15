Bollywood actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14. He belonged to the Mukherjee-Samarth family, one of the most decorated ones in Bollywood. He was the father of director Ayan Mukerji. Let’s take a look at 5 of his timeless classic songs.

Jidhar Bhi Main Dekhoon

It is a song from the 1965 film Tu Hi Meri Zindagi, which marked the debut of Deb Mukherjee. The movie was produced by his father, Sashadhar Mukherjee, a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry.

The film was directed by Rono Mukherjee, Deb Mukherjee’s brother, who also composed the music. The song features lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. Sung by the legendary duo Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song carries the charm of classic Bollywood melodies.

Jaane Kaisa Hai Mera

It is a song from the 1969 Bollywood film Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool. The song is beautifully sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, two of India’s most legendary playback singers.

The lyrics for this melodious track were penned by Govind Moonis, capturing deep emotions and heartfelt expressions. The music was composed by the iconic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

The film Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool was directed by Satyen Bose, a filmmaker known for his meaningful storytelling. The song remains a cherished classic.

Roop Tera Aisa

It is from the 1972 Bollywood film Ek Baar Muskura Do. Known for its melodious tune and timeless appeal, the song remains a classic among Hindi film music lovers.

The music for the song was composed by the legendary O.P. Nayyar. Kishore Kumar lent his soulful voice. The movie was directed by Ram Mukerji, Deb’s brother and Rani Mukerji’s father.

Savere Ka Sooraj Tumhare

It’s another song from the 1972 Bollywood film Ek Baar Muskura Do. The movie also features Joy Mukherjee, Deb’s real-life brother, and Tanuja, Kajol’s mother and Deb’s real-life sister-in-law.

Chhap Tilak Sab

It is from the 1978 Bollywood movie Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. The film was directed by Raj Khosla and Sudesh Issar and features a memorable soundtrack composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.