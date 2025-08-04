THIS Bollywood actress' ad is the most-viewed video on Insta, with 1.9 B+ views beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Neeraj Chopra

Who doesn't love scrolling through Instagram feed, right? Watching reels for hours has become quite common. From viral trends to overnight fame, the platform has turned everyday users into global content creators. The staggering view counts of the most-viewed videos, aka reels in 2025 so far, prove that with talent, creativity, and a fresh idea, anything is possible. In fact, the most-watched video on Instagram belongs to a Bollywood actress, beating stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neeraj Chopra and Hardik Pandya.

Most-viewed video on Instagram Actor Deepika Padukone's ad is now the most-viewed video on Instagram.

With a staggering 1.9 billion+ views, her Instagram reel solidifies her digital dominance.

Deepika Padukone's most-watched ad Shot in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru, the video featured the actress in an advertisement for Hilton Hotel, which is aiming at opening hotels in Bengaluru, Surat, Jabalpur, Hyderabad and Mumbai in 2025. It was a part of their campaign titled "It Matters Where You Stay". The joint post read, “Because it matters where you stay…. #HiltonForTheStay.”

Watch video:

Talking about her association with the luxury hotel, Deepika said in a statement, "It’s always the little things: the warm welcome, the personal touches, the attention to detail - that turn a Hilton stay into a memory.”

Deepika Padukone's reel beats Ranveer Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Cristiano Ronaldo's videos Going by the current numbers, Deepika’s reel has now broken records to become one of the most-watched videos on Instagram. The Pathaan actress’s video has surpassed the view count of the Hardik Pandya x BGMI video, which previously held the title of the most-viewed video on the platform with 1.6 billion views.

It also outperformed Battlegrounds Mobile India’s "Flex Your New Phone" video, which had garnered 1.4 billion views, Neeraj Chopra’s BGMI ad with 407 million views, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral “It’s just a little cold” clip, where the football icon braved a -20°C icy dip during his Finland vacation.

If that wasn’t enough, Deepika’s reel also overtook her husband’s BGMI advertisement video, which had amassed over 877 million views on the platform.

Deepika Padukone's films Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

The actress will be the next star in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming pan-Indian sci-fi project. The film is tentatively titled AA22xA6. It stars Allu Arjun in the lead.