Deepika Padukone addresses controversy over 8-hour work demand, Spirit and Kalki 2 exit: ‘Disorganised industry…'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone broke the silence on the ongoing row over her 8-hour work demand, which erupted after her exit from big films like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Talking about it for the first time, Padukone called the industry “disorganised” and criticised male actors, who she claimed work only eight hours.

Deepika Padukone on controversy over her 8-hour work demand Deepika Padukone was asked about facing pushback for her 8-hour work demand. She told CNBC-TV18, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines.”

The Pathaan actor refused to name anyone but said that there are male actors in the industry who never made news for working eight hours.

Male actors demand 8-hour work shift? "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

Padukone went on to slam the Indian film industry as a whole and said that though it is "termed as an industry, we have never really worked like an industry". She called it "a very disorganised industry", and added that "it's time we brought in some system into this culture."

Controversy around Deepika Padukone explained Deepika Padukone sparked a controversy with her exit from Vanga's Spirit. The film, also starring Prabhas, later added Triptii Dimri on board. Reportedly, her exit came over her demand for 8 hours of work and an increase in salary. It is said that Padukone did not want to work more than the said hours to be with her now one-year-old daughter, Dua.

As her demands were not met, the producers dropped her.

Shortly later, Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Padukone wouldn't be a part of their Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Their statement mentioned that the makers and the actor parted ways after "careful consideration," as the film deserves a higher level of "commitment."

The actor also announced her exit from the upcoming Bollywood remake of The Intern. However, she will be associated with the project as the producer.