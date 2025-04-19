Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan announce re-release of Piku, pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Piku joins the list of movies which are set to re-release in theatres. While announcing the re-release, the actress's touching tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan warmed the hearts of the fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video which featured legendary Amitabh Bachchan sharing his experience of the film. The clip also included emotional and funny scenes from the film. The movie is set to release on May 9, 2025.

Apart from this, the 'Jawan' actress also paid a heart-touching tribute to late actor Irrfan while remembering him in the post. The actor played the role of Rana Chaudhary in the film. Many fans of Khan's on-screen work anticipate a range of emotions in the re-release.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

While sharing her love for the film, she wrote, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often..."

Piku, a comedy-drama, is widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood films in its genre. The critics appreciate the film for its unique storyline and the stellar performances of its lead cast.

Deepika played the titular character in the film. She was a very realistic character, who, with a frowning forehead, dealt with her father Amitabh Bachchan's childlike behaviour.

Irrfan played Rana Chaudhary, a pragmatic taxi company owner who finds himself entangled in the eccentricities of the titular character's family dynamics.

Khan's effortless charm and subtle humour complement the film's slice-of-life narrative, making his performance a standout.