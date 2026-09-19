Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second daughter

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, marking another major milestone for the couple.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expand family, become parents for the second time The pair, who became parents for the first time to daughter Dua in September 2024, have now welcomed their second daughter, adding to their young family.

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The news was shared by the couple on Instagram via a join post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, 18 September, as the city continues to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple, who are expecting their second child, arrived at the temple with Ranveer's parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani.

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For the festive outing, the couple opted for coordinated traditional looks. Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white pyjamas, while Deepika chose a colourful embroidered salwar kameez featuring prominent purple tones. Deepika, who is pregnant with their second child, was seen walking towards the temple with Ranveer by her side.

The visit has particular significance for the couple because they had made a similar trip to Siddhivinayak in September 2024, shortly before the birth of their first child, daughter Dua. They visited the temple on 6 September that year, and Dua was born two days later, on 8 September.

The Siddhivinayak visit also came a day after Ranveer was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor visited the famous Ganpati pandal on Thursday, 17 September, during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Dressed in traditional attire, he was seen offering prayers before the idol and seeking blessings.

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Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua's family photoshoot that broke the internet The couple posted the pictures on 8 September, coinciding with Dua's second birthday. The intimate monochrome photographs showed Deepika proudly displaying her baby bump, while Ranveer and Dua joined her for a series of warm family moments. One photograph showed Dua laughing between her parents, capturing a more candid side of the family as they prepare to welcome another child.

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The pictures quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity family posts online. Deepika appeared in a white lace ensemble for the shoot, while Ranveer was photographed alongside her and their daughter.

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Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy in April through a joint social media post featuring Dua and a positive pregnancy test. The couple had indicated that their second child was due in September 2026.

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Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming projects Away from their family life, both actors have projects lined up.

Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors and is scheduled to release on 24 December, 2026, according to Red Chillies Entertainment. Deepika had also been photographed with Shah Rukh during the film's shoot in Cape Town earlier this year.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for Pralay, a film directed by Jai Mehta. The project is described as a zombie thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world, with Ranveer playing one of the central characters. Reports have said the actor began shooting for the film in the second half of 2026.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.